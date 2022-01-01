Go
Stone Oven - LEE Road

Iconic bakery/cafe serving artisan breads and pastries, homemade soups, sandwiches and salads.

2267 Lee Road

Popular Items

SOUP 2 - Cream of Broccoli (Vegetarian)
MILLER'S MULTIGRAIN 1LB LOAF$4.25
7-Grain Bread. (Contains honey)
SMOKED TURKEY$8.50
Smoked turkey, provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, and honey mustard— served on your choice of today’s bread.
SOUP 1: (VEGAN) Sweet Potato Minestrone
EGG SANDWICH (avail. til 10:30 am M_F, til 12 SA, SU)$6.75
Scrambled eggs with your choice veggies, cheese, and meat served on our grilled multigrain toast. Add fried plantains or maple bacon.
ROAST BEEF$9.00
Roast beef, Swiss cheese, romaine lettuce, and horsey mayo — served on your choice of today’s bread.
SCRAMBLED EGGS (avail. til 10:30am M_F, til 12 SA, SU)$6.75
JAINA CHICKEN SALAD ( Out Of Cous Cous)$9.75
Mixed greens salad with roasted chicken, cucumber, roasted red pepper, feta, cous cous, and tabouli. Served with a slice of artisan bread, home-made croutons and dressing
CLAUDIO$9.00
Smoked turkey, maple bacon, sliced tomato, and mayo, topped with romaine lettuce— served on your choice of today’s bread.
CHICKEN CURRY SALAD$9.00
Chicken curry salad made with golden raisins, celery, and mayo — served on your choice of today’s bread.
Location

2267 Lee Road

Cleveland Height OH

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
