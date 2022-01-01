Stone Oven - LEE Road
Iconic bakery/cafe serving artisan breads and pastries, homemade soups, sandwiches and salads.
2267 Lee Road
Popular Items
Location
2267 Lee Road
Cleveland Height OH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Kensington Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Boss Dog Brewing Co.
Come in and enjoy!
Subcity
Come in and enjoy!
Best Gyros
Come in and enjoy!