Go
Stone Path Malt image

Stone Path Malt

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

11 Kendrick Road

Wareham, MA 02571

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

11 Kendrick Road, Wareham MA 02571

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Cranberry Cottage

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Kool Kone

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Papa Gino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brew Fish Bar & Eatery

No reviews yet

Join the fun at Brew Fish Bar & Eatery. We keep Marion, MA satisfied with our 20 rotating craft beers on tap and new twists on American favorites. Pull up a chair, sip on your favorite craft beer or microbrew, and order up something delicious. Regulars crave our juicy burgers, specialty pizzas, and Ch'ale! Satisfy your palate further with the popular Fish Tacos and Brew Fish and Chips. Our outstanding service and warm atmosphere will make you feel that you've entered a place where we love people, food, and family!

Stone Path Malt

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston