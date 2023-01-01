Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Stone Ridge
/
Stone Ridge
/
French Fries
Stone Ridge restaurants that serve french fries
Cherries Ice Cream
4166 US-209, Stone Ridge
No reviews yet
French Fries
$3.00
Cherries classic french fries served with your choice of dipping sauce
More about Cherries Ice Cream
Butterfield
3805 Main Street, Stone Ridge
No reviews yet
Hand Cut French Fries
$10.00
More about Butterfield
