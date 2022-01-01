Go
Stone’s Public House

Stone's Public House, in the time-honored tradition of New England and the old country of Ireland, invites you in for a pint, a conversation and, of course, some of the finest cuisine Metrowest has to offer. Our Public House prides itself on a rich history of fine food and drink, friendly service, camaraderie and, perhaps, a whisper of spirits not to be found anywhere else!

179 Main St

Popular Items

Fried Eggplant Sandwich$15.00
Crispy Eggplant/Roasted Red Peppers/Fresh Mozzarella/Basil Pesto/Ciabatta
Baked Mac & Cheese$18.00
Cheddar/Gruyere/Fontina/Romano/White Truffle Oil
Corned Beef & Cabbage Egg Rolls$12.00
Corned beef, cabbage, gruyere cheese in a crispy egg roll wrapper, served with spicy mustard
Roasted Turkey Breast & Avocado$14.00
Bacon/Tomato/Pepper Jack/Red Pepper Mayo/Country White
Smoked Salmon BLT on Wheat$18.00
Tarragon Mayo
Irish Pizza$14.00
Potato/Bacon/Cheddar/Scallions
Lamb Shepherd's Pie$22.00
Carrots/Parsnips/Tomatoes/Mashed Potatoes
Fish & Chips$20.00
Extra Chunky Tartar Sauce/Pickled Onion/House Ketchup
Pub Cheeseburger$16.00
Choice of Cheese/Lettuce/Tomato/Onion/Brioche
Location

179 Main St

Ashland MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
