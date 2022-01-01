Stone’s Throw Pizza - Fairfax
Open today 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
1123 Main Street, Fairfax VT 05454
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Grazers @ 14th Star - Saint Albans
No Reviews
133 N Main St #7 St Albans City, VT 05478
View restaurant
Saint Albans, Mimmo's Pizzeria & Restaurant
No Reviews
22 S Main St. Saint Albans, VT 05478
View restaurant
NOURISH DELI & BAKERY - 54 N. MAIN STREET
No Reviews
54 N. MAIN STREET SAINT ALBANS, VT 05478
View restaurant