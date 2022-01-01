Go
Consumer picView gallery

Stone’s Throw Pizza - Fairfax

Open today 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1123 Main Street

Fairfax, VT 05454

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

1123 Main Street, Fairfax VT 05454

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Grazers @ 14th Star - Saint Albans
orange starNo Reviews
133 N Main St #7 St Albans City, VT 05478
View restaurantnext
Saint Albans, Mimmo's Pizzeria & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
22 S Main St. Saint Albans, VT 05478
View restaurantnext
NOURISH DELI & BAKERY - 54 N. MAIN STREET
orange starNo Reviews
54 N. MAIN STREET SAINT ALBANS, VT 05478
View restaurantnext
La Casa Loco & Nellys
orange starNo Reviews
51 Federal Street Saint Albans, VT 05478
View restaurantnext
The Spanked Puppy Restaurant & Pub
orange starNo Reviews
116 Main Street Colchester, VT 05446
View restaurantnext
Sparky's BBQ & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
217 SAND HILL RD ESSEX, VT 05452
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Fairfax

Saint Albans

No reviews yet

Colchester

No reviews yet

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Williston

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Stone’s Throw Pizza - Fairfax

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston