Stone Soup Market & Cafe - 1522 E. Rutherford St
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
1522 E. Rutherford St, Landrum SC 29356
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Southern Fuel Coffee & Eats - Inman - 11149 Asheville Highway
No Reviews
11149 Asheville Highway Inman, SC 29349
View restaurant