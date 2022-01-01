Go
StoneBridge Grille image
American
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

StoneBridge Grille

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

21336 York Rd

Parkton, MD 21120

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

21336 York Rd, Parkton MD 21120

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Mason Dixon Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Online ordering is available Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Seven Sports Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

A local family restaurant offering specialty pub food and seafood entrees. Whether catching some sports games while dining in or grabbing carryout to enjoy at home, the Seven staff is dedicated to making your experience enjoyable.

Stewart American Legion Post #455

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

New Freedom Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

StoneBridge Grille

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston