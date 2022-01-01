Go
Stonebridge Cafe

Delicious Food at Affordable Price!!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1285 Belmont St • $

Avg 4.5 (83 reviews)

Popular Items

New England Pancake$10.09
Two Buttermilk Pancakes, two fresh eggs, two stripes of bacon and two sausage links
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast$8.99
3 Thick-Sliced Cinnamon Swirl
Stonebridge Breakfast$10.09
Three fresh eggs and two strip of bacon and two sausage links. Served with home-fried potatoes
Pancakes$7.99
3 Buttermilk Pancakes
1/2 Home Homefries$2.49
Steak Tips & Eggs$18.99
Our famous Steak Tips, charbroiled the way you like it. Served with two fresh eggs toast or english and home-fried potatoes
4 Bacon Strips$4.29
New England French Toast$10.09
Two Texas style french toast, two fresh eggs, two strips of bacon and two sausage links
Egg Sandwich w/Meat$7.49
Two eggs and American cheese with your choice of meat and bread. Served with home-fried potatoes
Home-fried Potatoes$4.29
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1285 Belmont St

Brockton MA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

