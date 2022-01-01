Go
Stone Bridge Brewing Co.

Serving amazing craft beer to the Laurel Highlands. Stop by our tap room or Craft Modern Kitchen next to our tap room.

104 Franklin St • $

Avg 4.7 (166 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheap A$$ Beer (a light lager)
Our low calorie, low abv, light lager.
Tuna Poke Bowl$15.00
Cranberry Craft Hard Seltzer
Packaged in 6 - 12 oz cans for your enjoyment.
Weekly Special 1 (Chorizo Tacos)$12.00
Slushed$6.00
Blackberry Craft Hard Seltzer
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

104 Franklin St

Johnstown PA

Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday1:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
