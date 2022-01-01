Stone Corral Brewery
Come in and enjoy!
83 Huntington Rd
Popular Items
Location
83 Huntington Rd
Richmond VT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hatchet
Come in and enjoy!
The Big Spruce
Tacos, Tequila, Vinyl Records, Porch Life and Good Times
Folino's Pizza - Williston
From scratch, wood-fired pizza
Chef's Corner
With over forty years of combined experience in the culinary industry, the founders Jozef Harrewyn and Scott Sorrell are committed to providing excellent service, followed by great food. We are an International style Cafe featuring breakfast, lunch and brunch seven days a week. Chef’s corner also features fresh baked cakes, pastries and sweets that will please any palate. We are a specialty caterer-efficient, dependable, and prepared to advise you on any occasion.
Our wait staff is knowledgeable and our chef’s professionally trained.