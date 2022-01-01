Go
Stone Corral Brewery

83 Huntington Rd

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Wedges$10.00
Blackened sweet potato wedges with Hipster mayo
Winter's Booty$14.00
Maple balsamic greens tossed with garlic roasted broccoli, chopped cucumbers, pickles red onions, Maple Brook farms crumbled feta, toasted golden flax and sunflower seeds
Old Skool Taco$5.50
Taco spiced ground beef, Monterey jack cheese, Napa slaw, pickled red onions, Cerveza crema, blackened tortilla chips, chopped scallions
Salted Pub Pretzel Bites$8.00
Large salted soft pretzel bites served with beer mustard and lager cheese sauce
Sticky Icky Chicky Taco$5.50
Maple ginger pulled chicken, sesame seeds, crunchy noodles, hipster mayo, Napa cabbage slaw, scallions
Vermonter Sandwich$16.00
North Country Smokehouse turkey, american,  honeycrisp apple, cranberry mayo, Little Leaf Farms greens, served on grilled sourdough
Ole' Reliable Taco$5.50
Slow roasted BBQ pork, Cabot cheddar, house slaw, scallions, cilantro chili lime crema
Smackin Mac$15.00
Campanelle pasta tossed in Jasper Cellars "Chef Blend" cheese, brown butter bread crumbs, scallions, oven baked goodness.
Buffalo Big Bird Taco$5.50
Honey buffalo pulled chicken, tender baby kale, gorgonzola blue cheese dressing, brown butter & roasted garlic sourdough bread crumbs
Stone Corral Burger$16.00
Northeast raised seasoned beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, your choice of cheddar or pepper jack, dill pickle spear on the side
Location

83 Huntington Rd

Richmond VT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
