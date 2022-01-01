Stoneface Brewing Co
Brewing beer we like to drink since 2014… and we like a lot of different beers! We feature hop-forward IPAs and pales, interesting lagers, delicious dark ales and a growing sour program. The list goes on and on.
436 Shattuck Way • $$
436 Shattuck Way
Newington NH
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
