Go
Toast

Stoneface Brewing Co

Brewing beer we like to drink since 2014… and we like a lot of different beers! We feature hop-forward IPAs and pales, interesting lagers, delicious dark ales and a growing sour program. The list goes on and on.

436 Shattuck Way • $$

Avg 4.5 (74 reviews)

Popular Items

Flim Flam$17.00
NEIPA featuring Mosaic, Citra Cryo, and Ekuanot Cryo. Notes of papaya and lime zest throughout.
IPA$13.00
This hop-forward IPA features bright citrus notes with a clean, balanced malt profile. It has been liberally dry hopped with Citra and Amarillo creating unmistakable aromatics.
Line of Sight$18.00
Triple IPA featuring Topaz, Sultana, and Motueka. Notes of ripe melon and sweet lychee fruits.
Smashed Burger$8.00
American, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Mac Burger$9.00
American, Dill Pickles, Onion, Lettuce, Special Sauce
Full Clip$13.00
This juicy IPA has a hazy appearance with a light, malty backbone. English ale yeast imparts notes of peach, pear and pineapple, that are rounded out with a variety of American aroma hops. Hints of citrus and pine create a well-balanced, hop forward and slightly sweet IPA.
Orange Duct Tape$17.00
NEIPA featuring Lotus and Citra hops creating massive notes of orange and candied citrus peel.
Wings$13.00
8 Confit & Fried Wings with choice of Dry Rub or tossed in one of our Scratch Sauces below. Served with Bleu Ranch.
Rodeo Burger$10.00
Cheddar, Bacon, Onion Rings, Chipotle BBQ
Forklift Unicorn$17.00
NEIPA featuring Sultana, Citra, and Lotus. Huge notes of overripe pineapple and citrus peel
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

436 Shattuck Way

Newington NH

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sig Sauer Cafe

No reviews yet

Email unit254sigsauer@nexdine.com for any additional comments and/or questions!

Joe's New York Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

D'Angelo

No reviews yet

DA - DEDHAM TEST

Grill 28

No reviews yet

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC YEAR-ROUD
Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with American and Mediterranean influences. Enjoy a local beer or international wine at our full bar. Meet Friends after work or game in a relaxed setting.
Call Grill28; 603-766-6466, for all your catering and special event needs. Our Grill28 Event Coordinator, Kate, will help you prepare a personalized menu for any special occasion. If you are looking for the perfect spot to host your guests, Grill28 has both indoor and seasonal spaces available to book year-round. Events of all sizes will be happy they chose Grill28!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston