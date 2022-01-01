Stoneground Italian
Rustic Italian Recipes, Neapolitan Style Pizzas & Fresh Pastas
249 East 400 South Suite 200
Popular Items
Location
249 East 400 South Suite 200
Salt Lake City UT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Salt & Olive
Come in and enjoy!
Greek Souvlaki
Come in and enjoy!
Gourmandise
Place your future pick-up order here! Place any same-day order by 3:00 p.m. to be picked up the next day. Orders after 3 p.m. will be available day after tomorrow.
Even Stevens Sandwiches
Curbside pickup now available! For your convenience, in the "Special Instructions" portion of the ordering process. Please enter your vehicles make, color. Once you arrive, call the store and we will bring your order to you.