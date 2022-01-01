Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Stoneham

Stoneham restaurants
Stoneham restaurants that serve arugula salad

Revive & Co

208 Main st, Weymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arugula Steak Salad$13.95
baby greens, sirloin steak, red onion, cherry tomato, shaved parmesan cheese & house dressing
More about Revive & Co
Gaetano’s Restaurant

271 Main St, Stoneham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula and Parmesan Salad$11.00
More about Gaetano’s Restaurant

