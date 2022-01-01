Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carbonara in
Stoneham
/
Stoneham
/
Carbonara
Stoneham restaurants that serve carbonara
Angelo's Ristorante & Pizzeria
237 Main St, Stoneham
No reviews yet
Carbonara
$15.95
Pan Roasted Pancetta, Mixed with Eggyolk, Romano Cheese, Cracked Black Pepper and Arucola
More about Angelo's Ristorante & Pizzeria
Gaetano’s Restaurant
271 Main St, Stoneham
No reviews yet
Fettuccine Carbonara
$22.00
More about Gaetano’s Restaurant
