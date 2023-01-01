Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate mousse in
Stoneham
/
Stoneham
/
Chocolate Mousse
Stoneham restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
Angelo's Ristorante & Pizzeria
237 Main St, Stoneham
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse.
$10.00
More about Angelo's Ristorante & Pizzeria
JJ Grimsby & Co. Restaurant and Pub
301 West Wyoming Avenue, Stoneham
No reviews yet
3 Chocolate Mousse Cake
$8.50
More about JJ Grimsby & Co. Restaurant and Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Stoneham
Filet Mignon
Margherita Pizza
Scallops
Penne
Tacos
Hummus
Ravioli
Muffins
More near Stoneham to explore
Medford
Avg 4.7
(26 restaurants)
Malden
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Wakefield
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Woburn
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Saugus
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Melrose
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Lynnfield
No reviews yet
Winchester
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(653 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(69 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.9
(12 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(317 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(516 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(476 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(342 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(86 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston