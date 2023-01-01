Curry in Stoneham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

KIIN Stoneham (Thai take out)

418 Main Street, Stoneham

Takeout
Pork belly curry (Hin-le)$16.00
Peanut,Thai Northern style slow cooked pork belly, peanut, dry chili, garlic, ginger, shallot, cilantro, steamed mixed vegetables
(comes with rice)
: Contained Peanut
: Spicy
Chicken Curry Noodle (Kow-soi)$16.00
Northern Thai flat egg noodle with turmeric chicken stew coconut curry, chili oil, fried onion, scallion, cilantro, beansprout, lime,
:Spicy
Rang Indian Bistro

6 Central Street, Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (883 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Curry$18.99
Goa Shrimp Curry (Lunch)$11.99
Lamb Curry (Lunch)$10.95
