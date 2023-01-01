Curry in Stoneham
Stoneham restaurants that serve curry
More about KIIN Stoneham (Thai take out)
KIIN Stoneham (Thai take out)
418 Main Street, Stoneham
|Pork belly curry (Hin-le)
|$16.00
Peanut,Thai Northern style slow cooked pork belly, peanut, dry chili, garlic, ginger, shallot, cilantro, steamed mixed vegetables
(comes with rice)
: Contained Peanut
: Spicy
|Chicken Curry Noodle (Kow-soi)
|$16.00
Northern Thai flat egg noodle with turmeric chicken stew coconut curry, chili oil, fried onion, scallion, cilantro, beansprout, lime,
:Spicy