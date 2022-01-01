Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Stoneham

Stoneham restaurants
Stoneham restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Angelo's Ristorante & Pizzeria

237 Main St, Stoneham

Grilled Chicken Pasta & Veg$18.95
Chicken Breast Marinated with Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lite Pepper Flakes, and Lemon Grilled and served with Pasta and Mixed Vegetables
Grilled Chicken Sub$12.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, on a Toasted Sub Roll with Romaine Lettuce and Tomato
Grill Chicken Vegetables$15.95
Chicken Breast Marinated with Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lite Pepper Flakes, and Lemon
Grilled and served with Mixed Vegetables and a House Salad
J.J. Grimsby & Co. Restaurant

301 West Wyoming Avenue, Stoneham

Grilled Chicken$15.99
Two breasts of boneless chicken, flame broiled, served plain, teriyaki, BBQ, buffalo, blackened, honey Dijon, or lemon pepper style
