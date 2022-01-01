Grilled chicken in Stoneham
Angelo's Ristorante & Pizzeria
237 Main St, Stoneham
|Grilled Chicken Pasta & Veg
|$18.95
Chicken Breast Marinated with Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lite Pepper Flakes, and Lemon Grilled and served with Pasta and Mixed Vegetables
|Grilled Chicken Sub
|$12.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, on a Toasted Sub Roll with Romaine Lettuce and Tomato
|Grill Chicken Vegetables
|$15.95
Chicken Breast Marinated with Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lite Pepper Flakes, and Lemon
Grilled and served with Mixed Vegetables and a House Salad