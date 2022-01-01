Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb shanks in Stoneham

Stoneham restaurants that serve lamb shanks

Rang Indian Bistro image

 

Rang Indian Bistro

6 Central Street, Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (883 reviews)
Takeout
Lamb Shanks 1 ps$18.95
Lamb Shanks 2ps$23.95
More about Rang Indian Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Gaetano’s Restaurant

271 Main St, Stoneham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Shank$24.00
More about Gaetano’s Restaurant

