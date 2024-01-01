Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mango lassi in
Stoneham
/
Stoneham
/
Mango Lassi
Stoneham restaurants that serve mango lassi
Rang Indian Bistro
6 Central Street, Stoneham
Avg 4.5
(883 reviews)
Mango Lassi
$4.95
Mango Lassi
$4.95
More about Rang Indian Bistro
Ailaa Himalayan Bar and Grill - 58 B Montvale Ave
58 B Montvale Ave, Stoneham
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$5.00
More about Ailaa Himalayan Bar and Grill - 58 B Montvale Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Stoneham
Tiramisu
Grilled Steaks
Lassi
Stuffed Mushrooms
Ravioli
Shrimp Scampi
Chilli Chicken
Fajitas
More near Stoneham to explore
Medford
Avg 4.7
(30 restaurants)
Woburn
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Malden
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Wakefield
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Saugus
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Melrose
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Lynnfield
No reviews yet
Winchester
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(710 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(77 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(130 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.9
(12 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(355 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(568 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(397 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(304 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston