Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in Stoneham

Go
Stoneham restaurants
Toast

Stoneham restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Item pic

 

Angelo's Ristorante & Pizzeria

237 Main St, Stoneham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$0.00
More about Angelo's Ristorante & Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Gaetano’s Restaurant

271 Main St, Stoneham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Margherita Pizza$16.00
More about Gaetano’s Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Stoneham

Salmon

Fajitas

Chicken Tenders

Prosciutto

French Fries

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

Cake

Map

More near Stoneham to explore

Medford

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Woburn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Winchester

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (515 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston