Nachos in Stoneham
Stoneham restaurants that serve nachos
Revive & Co
208 Main st, Weymouth
|Vegan Gluten Free Nachos
|$13.95
Vegan and gluten free nachos topped with beyond taco meat, cheese sauce, red onions, jalapeno's, salsa, scallions and avocado
JJ Grimsby & Co. Restaurant and Pub
301 West Wyoming Avenue, Stoneham
|Nachos Supreme
|$12.99
Warm corn tortilla chips with our jack-cheddar cheese blend and topped with lettuce, tomato, and jalapenos, Served with sour cream and salsa. add chicken, beef, buffalo chicken, or chili- $3