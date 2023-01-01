Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Stoneham
/
Stoneham
/
Pies
Stoneham restaurants that serve pies
KUSHALA SIP COFFEE HOUSE
335 Main Street, Stoneham
No reviews yet
Chocolate Whoopie Pie GF
$4.50
More about KUSHALA SIP COFFEE HOUSE
JJ Grimsby & Co. Restaurant and Pub
301 West Wyoming Avenue, Stoneham
No reviews yet
Pistachio Ricotta Pie
$8.99
More about JJ Grimsby & Co. Restaurant and Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Stoneham
Cobb Salad
Chicken Soup
Shrimp Scampi
Salmon
Scallops
Eggplant Parm
Lobsters
Cake
More near Stoneham to explore
Medford
Avg 4.7
(25 restaurants)
Malden
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Wakefield
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Woburn
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Saugus
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Lynnfield
No reviews yet
Melrose
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(63 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(275 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(465 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(401 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(218 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston