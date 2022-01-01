Go
Toast

Stone Hearth Pizza

***Allergen Statement***
Some of our food products contain or may come into contact with common allergens,
including wheat, peanuts, soy, tree nuts, milk, eggs, fish and shellfish.
Before placing your order, please inform your server if a person in your party has a food allergy.

PIZZA • SALADS

57 Leonard St • $$

Avg 3.9 (366 reviews)

Popular Items

Pepperoni$7.75
Nitrate-free pepperoni, signature sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend
The Classic$6.75
Our signature sauce and mozzarella– provolone blend
Stone Hearth Caesar
Romaine and radicchio mix, house-made croutons, grated parmesan - anchovies at your request.
The Divine Goddess$8.50
Garlic oil topped with a mixture of fresh spinach, broccoli, local ricotta cheese, garlic, then finish with our cheese blend and a pinch a parmesan
House-Made Sausage, Pepper and Onion$8.75
With signature sauce, mozzarella – provolone blend, chard red/yellow peppers and caramelized onions
Parmesan Bread$5.25
Our organic dough, oven fired with garlic-infused olive oil, grated parmesan, salt and pepper
Chicken Wings - Baked! Not Fried!$10.00
Wings marinated in our spicy buffalo sauce and baked in our 600° oven. They are crispy, spicy and delicious. Comes with housemaid buttermilk blue cheese dipping sauce
Spicy Banana Pepper & House-Made Sausage$8.75
Signature sauce mozzarella – provolone bland, house-made sausage, spicy banana peppers, dollops of ricotta cheese and scallions.
Margherita$7.75
Signature sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, finished with fresh basil
Chopped Salad
Chopped greens with cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, smoked bacon, cucumbers, finished with fresh cut scallions and fresh basil.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

57 Leonard St

Belmont MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Quebrada Baking Co - Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Il Casale Belmont

No reviews yet

Rustic Italian cuisine inspired by our old family recipes and traditions.

Quebrada Baking Co

No reviews yet

We are your neighborhood bakery featuring the best coffee and breakfast goods, baked fresh daily.

La Victoria Taqueria

No reviews yet

Mexican Street Food

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston