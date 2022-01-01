Go
Stonemill Matcha

At Stonemill Matcha, we carry on the Matcha tradition while striving to push it forward so that we may preserve its history, advance its future, and share it throughout San Francisco and beyond.
Come visit our modern Japanese Californian cafe located in the heart of Mission.

561 Valencia St

Popular Items

Iced Strawberry Latte$7.00
Strawberry, matcha or hojicha, milk and cane sugar. Please no adjustments allowed.
Matcha Latte$6.00
Matcha, milk and cane sugar. Please no adjustments allowed.
Matcha White Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
Matcha cookie with Valrhona white chocolate. Topped with a sprinkle of genmai and maldon salt.
Pork Katsu Sando$17.50
Soy marinated pork loin, fresh panko, housemade tonkatsu sauce and shaved cabbage.
Bag$0.25
Chicken Katsu Curry Set$18.00
Shio koji marinated chicken thigh, fresh panko, koshihikari rice and tsukemono.
Matcha Cream Pie$7.50
Silky matcha custard, fluffy citrus cream and buttery flakey pie crust.
Matchazuke$17.00
Flaked salmon, matcha dashi and koshihikari rice. (Gluten Free)
Tamago Sando$10.00
Japanese Style Egg Salad. (Vegetarian)
Chicken Okayu$14.00
Rice porridge, onsen tamago, shiitake, seaweed and green onion. (Gluten Free)
Location

San Francisco CA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
