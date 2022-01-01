Go
Stone Mountain Pizza Cafe

The best hand tossed neopolitan style pizza since 1991!

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

5370 Stone Mountain Hwy Suite 1030 • $$

Avg 4.3 (395 reviews)

Popular Items

Meat Lover
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, and Ham.
12" Cheese Pizza (medium) +$10.95
Our medium pizza, cut into six slices with your choice of toppings.
Mountain Avalanche
Our House Specialty pizza with everything on it.
Pepperoni, Bacon, Tomatoes, Sausage, Beef, Mushroom, Onions, Green Pepper, Black and Green Olives, and Extra Cheese.
Greek Salad
Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Green Peppers, Pepperoncinis, Greek Olives, Cucumbers, and Feta Cheese.
10 Chicken Wings$12.99
10 Fried Chicken Wings, served with celery and your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch.
Comes with 2 dressings.
16" Cheese Pizza (large) +$13.95
Our large pizza, cut into eight slices with your choice of toppings.
Calzone$7.00
Pizza dough folded over and filled with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. Served with a side of marinara.
1 Slice of Pizza +$1.95
Our specialty with your own toppings!
1 Garlic Pretzel$2.00
House dough, baked and brushed with garlic butter, then sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Add a side of marinara for dipping!
Cafe Combo
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Onion, and Extra Cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

5370 Stone Mountain Hwy Suite 1030

Stone Mountain GA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
