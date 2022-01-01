Go
Stoner's Pizza Joint

The BEST Pizza in Boca Raton, FL.!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

146 NW 20th St • $$

Avg 4.2 (665 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken BLT
Strips of slow smoked chicken covered in whole-milk mozzarella then topped with crispy fried bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips or breadsticks.
10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
5 Boneless Nugz
5 Delicious Breaded Baked Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
Really Big Veggie***
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives over Stoner’s pizza sauce.
Really Big Buffalo Chicken***
With Stoner’s Buffalo sauce, mozzarella & slow-smoked chicken, served with ranch.
Love & Meatballs
Meatballs smothered in Stoner's Pizza Sauce, aged Parmesan cheese and melted whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with chips or breadsticks.
10 Boneless Nugz
10 Delicious Breaded Baked Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
5 Wing
5 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
Really Big Nice to Meat You***
Ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham & crispy bacon over Stoner’s pizza sauce.
Really Big BBQ Chicken***
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

146 NW 20th St

Boca Raton FL

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
