Stoner's Pizza Joint

The BEST Pizza in Davie, Fl.!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

3712 Davie Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Butter
Small Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Stoner's Snack Attack$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
Coke
Stoner's Super Deal$29.99
Get two large 14" specialties
Large Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Really Big Traditional Cheese***
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
Pep-N-Rollie
Home-made dough stuffed with pepperoni & mozzarella - Stoner style! Served with marinara.
Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3712 Davie Rd

Davie FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 am
