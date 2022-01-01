Go
Toast

Stoner's Pizza Joint

The BEST Pizza in Guyton, Ga.!

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

101 Buckingham Dr • $$

Avg 3.6 (32 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
Large Cheese stixs
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough.
Large Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Marinara
Large Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham & crispy bacon over Stoner’s pizza sauce.
Stoner's Super Deal$29.99
Get two large 14" specialties
Stoner's Snack Attack$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
Pep-N-Rollie
Home-made dough stuffed with pepperoni & mozzarella - Stoner style! Served with marinara.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

101 Buckingham Dr

Guyton GA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Molly MacPherson's Scottish Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Just Love Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chocolate Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston