Stoner's Pizza Joint

GET BAKED with The BEST Pizza in Mandarin, FL!

9766 Old St. Augustine Road

Popular Items

Large No Brainer Deluxe
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni, all covered with whole-mozzarella cheese.
Garlic Butter
Pep-N-Rollie
Home-made dough stuffed with pepperoni & mozzarella - Stoner style! Served with marinara.
Stoner's Super Deal$29.99
Get two large 14" specialties
The Blazer$23.99
Large 14" 2 topping+Pep-N-Rollie+Cinnamon Rolls+2 Liter
Large Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
Stoner's Snack Attack$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
Treat Yourself$10.99
Small 10" Two Topping+3 Half-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies + Soda!
Location

9766 Old St. Augustine Road

Jacksonville FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
