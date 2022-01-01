Go
Toast

Stoner's Pizza Joint

The BEST Pizza in Savannah, Ga.!

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

1100 eisenhower • $$

Avg 4.2 (2716 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
Stoner's Snack Attack$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
Marinara
Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
Large Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Treat Yourself$10.99
Small 10" Two Topping+3 Half-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies + Soda!
Stoner's Super Deal$29.99
Get two large 14" specialties
Garlic Butter
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1100 eisenhower

savannah GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sushi Zen Southside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Narra Tree

No reviews yet

Exotic and traditional Filipino dishes with crafted Filipino - Western Cuisine Fusion!

Kabob and Kabob

No reviews yet

House Of Persian Cuisine!

Antojo Latino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston