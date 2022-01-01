Go
Stoner's Pizza Joint

The BEST Pizza in Pembroke, Ga.!

29 E Bacon St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
Marinara
Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
Cheesecake Stromboli
A slice of New York-styled cheesecake wrapped in dough with your choice of flavor sauce!
Large Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham & crispy bacon over Stoner’s pizza sauce.
Ranch
Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
Small Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Stoner's Super Deal$29.99
Get two large 14" specialties
Stoner's Snack Attack$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
Location

29 E Bacon St

Pembroke GA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
