Go
Toast

Stoner's Pizza Joint

The BEST Pizza in Ravenel SC.!

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

6398 Savannah Highway • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Large Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham & crispy bacon over Stoner’s pizza sauce.
Stoner's Snack Attack$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
Marinara
Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
Stromboli
Like a Calzone, but lighter & crispier. Stuffed with whole-milk mozzarella cheese & your choice of up to three toppings.
Large Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Garlic Butter
The Blazer$23.99
Large 14" 2 topping+Pep-N-Rollie+Cinnamon Rolls+2 Liter
Stoner's Super Deal$29.99
Get two large 14" specialties
Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

6398 Savannah Highway

Ravenel SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Fillin' Station Diner

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Angel Oak

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gilligan’s of Johns Island

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Inn at Middleton Place Lodge Bar

No reviews yet

Located along the banks of the Ashley River, a great place to relax, un-wind and refresh for guests of The Inn and Middleton Place.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston