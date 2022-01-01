Stoner's Pizza Joint
The BEST Pizza in Jacksonville! Serving Southside proudly! Get Baked and let us deliver to you!
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
3837 Southside Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3837 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Culhane’s Irish Pub
SOUTHSIDE (SS)
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Pieology 8066
Come in and enjoy!
The Red Gill Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
The Potter’s House Soul Food - Southside
Come in and enjoy!