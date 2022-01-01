Go
Stoner's Pizza Joint

The BEST pizza in Springfield, GA! Come enjoy with wine, ice cold beer, or a variety of Coca Cola products!

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

108 N Laurel St • $

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)

Popular Items

Marinara
Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
Garlic Butter
10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
Stoner's Snack Attack$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
Ranch
Stoner's Super Deal$29.99
Get two large 14" specialties
Small Cheese Stixs
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough.
Large Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

108 N Laurel St

Springfield GA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
