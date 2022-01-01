Go
Stonersville Hotel

Serving Berks County for nearly 300 years

5701 Boyertown Pike

Popular Items

Ghost of George Stoner$15.00
House Bread and Butter Pickles, Boom Boom sauce, LTO & Cooper Sharp
The Little Dipper$11.00
Our Fresh Baked Sourdough Pretzels with House Crisps and Savory Dips
Build a Burger$11.00
French Fries$6.00
Served with Ketchup and Boom Boom sauce
Chocolate Praline Cake$9.25
Smol Grill Cheese$7.00
Our Herman Sourdough bread, Cooper Sharp American Cheese and the perfect blend of seasonings, but now half the size
Mac & Cheese$8.00
House blend of two Cheddars and Gruyere, Pasta Shells, topped with our breadcrumbs and chives
The Forager$16.00
Sauteed Mushrooms and Sweet Onions, Swiss Cheese, Dijon & Mayo
Chicken Cutlet$19.00
Local Chicken Fried in seasoned flour and Panko. Served with Jasmine Rice, House Ponzu sauce, Brown Sugar poached Carrots
Location

5701 Boyertown Pike

Birdsboro PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
