Stone's Throw Pizza - Richmond

Open today 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

39 Esplanade

Richmond, VT 05477

Menu

Most Popular

House Salad
$5.00

Mixed baby greens, house pickled carrots, watermelon radish, toasted sunflower seeds, choice creamy dill or tahini dressing on the side

Popular
16" Craft Your Own
$16.00

Choose your base sauce, choose your toppings! Default base is Red Sauce, and all pies come with shredded mozzarella unless otherwise specified.

Popular
16" Sausage & Onion
$18.75
Popular
16" Pepperoni
$18.75
Popular
16" Hunter
$24.25

Red sauce, glazed pork belly, charred peppers, grilled onion, fresh rosemary

Popular
16" Margherita
$21.50
Popular
16" Cheese
$16.00
Popular
16" Forager
$24.25

White sauce, broccolini, mushroom blend, roasted garlic, shaved asiago, sage

Popular
12" Craft Your Own
$12.00

Choose your base sauce, choose your toppings! Default base is Red Sauce, and all pies come with shredded mozzarella unless otherwise specified.

Popular
Caesar Salad
$6.00

Classic Caesar salad with house dressing on the side, asiago cheese, crust croutons, and cracked pepper

Popular

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad
$6.00

Classic Caesar salad with house dressing on the side, asiago cheese, crust croutons, and cracked pepper

Popular

Cannolis

Seasonal Cannoli
$5.00

One cannoli with chocolate filling, dipped in freeze-dried raspberries

Classic Cannoli
$5.00

One cannoli with organge ricotta filling, dipped in pistachios and chocolate chips

Cannoli Flight
$12.00

3 cannoli of your choice

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad
$5.00

Arugula, Feta, Shaved Red Onion, Pickled Red Cabbage, Lemon Vinaigrette

More

GF Pepperoni
$16.00
GF Forager
$21.25

White sauce, broccolini, mushroom blend, roasted garlic, shaved asiago, sage

GF Cheese
$12.00
GF Hunter
$21.25

Red sauce, glazed pork belly, charred peppers, grilled onion, fresh rosemary

GF Satay Away
$21.25

White sauce, whole leaf basil, pickled red cabbage, charred peppers, spicy peanut sauce

GF Alpine
$21.25

White sauce, roasted chicken, broccolini, roasted garlic, Alpine cheddar, fresh rosemary

GF Craft Your Own
$16.00

Choose your base sauce, choose your toppings! Default base is Red Sauce, and all pies come with shredded mozzarella unless otherwise specified.

Stewart's Orange Cream Soda
$2.50
Polar Regular Sparkling Water
$2.50
San Pellegrino Orange juice Sparkler
$3.00
Aqua ViTea Peach Kombucha
$2.50
Juice Box
$2.50
Hoppy Refresher
$2.50
Small Special
$17.25

"First Harvest" - kale pesto base, herbed ricotta, grilled onion and toasted sunflower seeds.

Large Special
$24.25

"First Harvest" - kale pesto base, herbed ricotta, grilled onion and toasted sunflower seeds.

Side Creamy Dill
$1.00
Hermit Thrush party Jamz Blood Orange 4pk
$15.99
Night Shift Whirlpool 4pk
$13.99
Lost Nation Lokal Resident 4pk
$9.99
14th Star Brewing Dive Bomb 4pk
$13.99
Lawsons Sip of Sunshine 4pk
$14.99
Poderi Cellario, Langhe Dolcetto
$14.25
Glup!, Cinsault
$18.25
Broc Cellars Love Rosé (Bottle)
$19.25
Maine Beer Co Lunch
$7.00
Large Dough
$2.00
Mad Lab Cry me A River Crackers
$3.75
Samuel Baron, Sauvignon Blanc
$7.25
Zero Gravity Green State Lager
$6.00
Shacksbury Dry Cider Can
$6.00
Rescue Club Non-Alcoholic
$4.00
16" Alpine
$24.25

White sauce, roasted chicken, broccolini, roasted garlic, Alpine cheddar, fresh rosemary

16" Grazer
$24.25

White sauce, buffalo chicken, blue cheese, shaved leeks, creamy dill dressing

16" Satay Away
$24.25

White sauce, whole leaf basil, pickled red cabbage, charred peppers, spicy peanut sauce

16" Love Shak
$24.25

Shakshuka sauce, charred peppers, grilled onion, herbed feta, egg yolk

16" Homesteader
$24.25

Red sauce, kalamata olives, baby spinach, herbed feta, preserved lemon

16" Nomad
$24.25

White sauce, glazed porkbelly, house kimchee, shaved leeks, egg yolk

16" Slow Burn
$24.25

White sauce, pickled serranos, grilled onion, smoked pork, BBQ sauce

16" Better Sinatra
$26.00

Red sauce, whole leaf basil, vegan sausage, kalamata olive, vegan mozzarella, EVOO

12" Hunter
$17.25

Red sauce, glazed pork belly, charred peppers, grilled onion, fresh rosemary

12" Forager
$17.25

White sauce, broccolini, mushroom blend, roasted garlic, shaved asiago, sage

12" Slow Burn
$17.25

White sauce, pickled serranos, grilled onion, smoked pork, BBQ sauce

12" Love Shak
$17.25

Shakshuka sauce, charred peppers, grilled onion, herbed feta, egg yolk

12" Cheese
$12.00
12" Homesteader
$17.25

Red sauce, kalamata olives, baby spinach, herbed feta, preserved lemon

12" Satay Away
$17.25

White sauce, whole leaf basil, pickled red cabbage, charred peppers, spicy peanut sauce

12" Better Sinatra
$19.00

Red sauce, whole leaf basil, vegan sausage, kalamata olive, vegan mozzarella, EVOO

12" Pepperoni
$13.75
12" Grazer
$17.25

White sauce, buffalo chicken, blue cheese, shaved leeks, creamy dill dressing

12" Alpine
$17.25

White sauce, roasted chicken, broccolini, roasted garlic, Alpine cheddar, fresh rosemary

12" Margherita
$15.50
12" Sausage & Onion
$13.75
All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

39 Esplanade, Richmond VT 05477

Directions

