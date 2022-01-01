Stones Social

Go
Creative Comfort Food. Deliciously Quick, a Bit More Hip!

Vegetable Fried Rice$13.00
Meat & Potatoes$27.00
Slow Braised Short Rib. Served with Smashed Olive Oil Potato, & Garlicky Green Beans.
Lime in the Coconut Bowl$14.00
Coconut, chicken, lemongrass and lime soup.
Cornbread Skillet$8.00
BBQ Chips$5.00
BBQ Spice Blend. You can't have just one.
Cobblestones' Buff Tenders$14.00
Stones Group Staple! Served with bleu cheese dressing.
The #1 Burger$14.00
Served with cheese, pickles, onion & house sauce on a brioche bun.
Mac & Cheeses$14.00
Elbow Macaroni with Fontina Cheese Sauce, topped with Ritz Cracker Crumble.
Fried Chicken Full Bucket$28.00
(Whole) Fried Natural Chicken. Comes with Sriracha Honey or Cobblestones Buffalo Sauce.
Pork Belly (a nod to PigTale)$13.00
Slow Roasted Pork Belly, Mojo Picon and Pickled Onions. Served with Jalepeno Ranch.
Nashua NH

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
