STONEWALLS

Stonewalls is a Family-Owned and Operated Eatery. We are dedicated to preparing fresh, healthy, delicious meals your family will love. Since 2010, we’ve provided Marco Island locals and visitors with a diverse menu of upscale food favorites in a quick and convenient atmosphere. We’re open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. We serve a variety of beer and wines, Lavazza coffee/expresso drinks, fruit smoothies and homemade muffins which means you can stop in for a homemade meal, snack or a drink any time of day. It’s fine food fast, and it’s a joy sharing the experience with you! Our motto is, Fine Food Fast
A reasonably priced and diverse menu along with daily specials is appealing to all age groups. We are constantly creating new food items to enhance our customer’s dining experience. Our signature gourmet breakfast dishes, sandwiches, flatbreads, pizzas, pasta dishes remain perennially popular best sellers.

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

551 S Collier Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (677 reviews)

Popular Items

Grouper Franceses$23.00
Washed grouper sauteed in a white wine lemon butter sauce
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.00
Scrambled eggs with American cheese on your choice of bread.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
Chicken strips with romaine lettuce, parmesan and asiago cheese, Caesar dressing, in a giant grilled wrap.
1 Chocolate Chip Pancake$2.50
Single chocolate chip pancake
Grouper Tacos$15.00
3 hearty grouper tacos.
Side of Meat$3.00
Your choice of a side of breakfast meat; Bacon, Sausage Link, Ham
Meatball Parm$12.00
Homemade meatballs with melted provolone, parmesan, asiago cheese, and marinara sauces, baked on a sub roll.
Philly Cheesesteak$13.00
Beef sirloin steak, provolone cheese, sautéed onions, peppers and mushrooms, on a sub roll.
Cheese$13.00
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, seasoned croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

551 S Collier Blvd

Marco Island FL

Sunday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
