Go
Main picView gallery

McCoy's Wine & Whiskey Bar - 18011 Bass Pro Drive

Open today 6:00 AM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

18011 Bass Pro Drive

independence, MO 64055

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

18011 Bass Pro Drive, independence MO 64055

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Frosty Frogs
orange starNo Reviews
18801 E. 39th. Street S. Independence, MO 64057
View restaurantnext
Jerusalem Cafe - Independence - 18921 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence, MO, 64055, US
orange starNo Reviews
18921 E. Valley View Parkway Independence, MO 64055
View restaurantnext
The Big Biscuit - Independence
orange starNo Reviews
16506 E 40 HWY INDEPENDENCE, MO 64055
View restaurantnext
Kitchen+Bar - Independence - Drury #157
orange starNo Reviews
20300 E 42nd Street S Blue Springs, MO 64015
View restaurantnext
Lakewood Local - Lee's Summit
orange star5.0 • 99
811 NE Lakewood Blvd Lee's Summit, MO 64064
View restaurantnext
Summit Grill - Lee's Summit
orange star4.0 • 217
4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY Lees Summit, MO 64064
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in independence

Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn - 201 N Main
orange star4.6 • 1,296
201 N Main INDEPENDENCE, MO 64050
View restaurantnext
V's Italiano Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 1,149
10819 E US Highway 40 Independence, MO 64055
View restaurantnext
Shawarmar - Independence
orange star4.4 • 23
20130 E Valley View Pkwy Independence, MO 64057
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near independence

Blue Springs

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Kearney

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

McCoy's Wine & Whiskey Bar - 18011 Bass Pro Drive

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston