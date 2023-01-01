Loose Moose - 101 Mariners Way
Open today 6:00 AM - 2:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
Location
101 Mariners Way, East Peoria IL 61611
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sheets Creek Saloon - .100 sheets creek way
No Reviews
.100 sheets creek way springbay, IL 61611
View restaurant
Michael's Italian Feast - East Peoria
4.7 • 242
1302 E Washington St East Peoria, IL 61611
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in East Peoria
Michael's Italian Feast - East Peoria
4.7 • 242
1302 E Washington St East Peoria, IL 61611
View restaurant