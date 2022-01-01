Go
Stoney Ridge Winery

2255 Indian Lakes Rd. NW

Kent City, MI 49330

Popular Items

Citrus Pulled Pork$14.00
Citrus Pulled Pork, Avocado Lime Crema, Pineapple Salsa, Queso Fresco, Crispy Jalapeno, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas
Southern BLT$13.00
Corn Meal Fried Green Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Romaine, Roasted Buttermilk Dressing, Brioche Bun
Walk Thru$6.50
BBQ Chicken Pizza$17.00
Smoked Pulled Chicken, Stoney BBQ Sauce, Bacon Crumble,Sweet Corn, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Scallions
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, San Marzano Sauce
Hot Mess Buffalo Chicken$15.00
Corn Flake Fried Chicken Breast, House Buffalo Sauce, Pickled Carrot and Celery Slaw, Romaine, Tomato, Jalapeno Buttermilk Dressing, Brioche Bun
Petite Sirah$8.00
Deluxe$17.00
House Made Italian Sausage, Red Peppers, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Spicy Pepperoncini, Mozzarella, San Marzano Sauce
Tomato-basil bisque$5.00

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm

2255 Indian Lakes Rd. NW, Kent City MI 49330

