Go
A map showing the location of Stoney's
American
Seafood
Burgers

Stoney's

Open today 10:00 AM - 11:59 PM

review star

No reviews yet

24580 Clarkes Landing Lane

hollywood, MD 20639

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm

Location

24580 Clarkes Landing Lane, hollywood MD 20639

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Isaac's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Waterfront dining with Southern Maryland cuisine and Hospitality

KINGFISHERS SEAFOOD BAR AND GRILL

No reviews yet

The elegant dining room of Kingfishers merges artwork with nature. A mural spans the space and is accented by lifelike hand-crafted wooden carvings of Maryland estuary life. All of this overlooks the scenic waterfront of a Patuxent River inlet. Kingfishers is the perfect place to fulfill your business or social event. It is refined enough to have an important meeting but also casual enough to stop in for a beer and some fare after work.
Also available is an outside deck, several transient slips, and an upstairs inside/outside bar. Dress is casual, and seating is on a first come, first serve basis. Check the on-site catering tab or call to inquire about room rental and event planning.

The Pier Restaurant - Solomons (MD)

No reviews yet

Historic landmark located in Solomons Island. Offering panoramic views of the Patuxent River

The Lighthouse Restaurant & Dock Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stoney's

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston