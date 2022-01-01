Stoney's
Open today 10:00 AM - 11:59 PM
No reviews yet
24580 Clarkes Landing Lane
hollywood, MD 20639
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Location
24580 Clarkes Landing Lane, hollywood MD 20639
Nearby restaurants
Isaac's Restaurant
Waterfront dining with Southern Maryland cuisine and Hospitality
KINGFISHERS SEAFOOD BAR AND GRILL
The elegant dining room of Kingfishers merges artwork with nature. A mural spans the space and is accented by lifelike hand-crafted wooden carvings of Maryland estuary life. All of this overlooks the scenic waterfront of a Patuxent River inlet. Kingfishers is the perfect place to fulfill your business or social event. It is refined enough to have an important meeting but also casual enough to stop in for a beer and some fare after work.
Also available is an outside deck, several transient slips, and an upstairs inside/outside bar. Dress is casual, and seating is on a first come, first serve basis. Check the on-site catering tab or call to inquire about room rental and event planning.
The Pier Restaurant - Solomons (MD)
Historic landmark located in Solomons Island. Offering panoramic views of the Patuxent River
The Lighthouse Restaurant & Dock Bar
Come in and enjoy!