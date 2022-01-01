Go
Toast
  • Kokomo
  Stoney's Sourdough Pizza Co.

Stoney’s Sourdough Pizza Co.

Sourdough Pizzas, Breadsticks, Salads & More! Takeout - Delivery - Online Ordering - Curbside Pickup

125 West Southway Boulevard

Popular Items

Stoney's Bread Pan Pizza$7.00
*NEW* Stoney's Bread Pan Pizza!
Our Classic Sourdough Pizza Dough baked in an 8" x 4" bread pan and topped with Marinara Sauce, Cheese and toppings of your choice.
Perfect as a Personal Pan Pizza!
(Limited Daily Amount!)
Extra Nacho Cheese Cup$1.00
Extra Marinara Cup$1.00
LG The Supreme Pizza$18.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Red Onion, and Black Olives
House Salad$6.00
House Salad topped with fresh tomato wedges, mozzarella cheese, onion slices, mushrooms, green pepper slices, and pepperoncini peppers.
(Salads are pre-made and are unable to modify)
LG Cheese Pizza$13.00
Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese Blend with House-Made Marinara Sauce All On Our Sourdough Crust!
LG 2-Topping Pizza$15.00
Choose Any 2 Toppings on Our Real Sourdough Crust!
Sourdough Sticks$4.00
LG 1-Topping Pizza$14.00
Choose Any 1 Topping on Our Real Sourdough Crust!
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.00
Location

125 West Southway Boulevard

Kokomo IN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
