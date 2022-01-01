Go
Toast

STONEY'S ROCKIN' COUNTRY

Where Country LIVES in Las Vegas!

6611 Las Vegas Blvd S,Ste 160

No reviews yet

Location

6611 Las Vegas Blvd S,Ste 160

Las Vegas NV

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge

No reviews yet

Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge opened at Town Square in 2011 and has served as an unrivaled destination for great food, unique drinks and a dynamic social scene for more than ten years. The 2,800 square-foot-space features a full bar serving 50 wines by the glass, 250 whiskey labels, custom cocktails, wine and whiskey flights, as well as an assortment of small plates created by Executive Chef Doug Vega. Double Helix offers happy hour from 4:30pm to 6:30p.m. Mon-Sat and an award-winning brunch, featuring bottomless mimosas, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. The venue is also available for private events ranging from bachelorette champagne parties to corporate mixers, featuring educational wine and whiskey tastings. Lucky Metalios and Jonathan Stern of the Double Helix Wine & Restaurant Group launched the valley's first Double Helix in December 2007 before opening its newest location at Town Square.

Farmtable Express

No reviews yet

Farmtable Kitchen is a scratch kitchen. We specialize in breakfast, lunch, & supper. We hand craft farm-fresh locally sourced ingredients whenever possible and use good, old-fashioned home cooking. Whether you come to share a meal with your friends and family or to pick something up, we can't wait to host you. See you soon at Farmtable.

Pho Kim Long at Town Square - Vietnamese Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Thank You!

Kabuki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston