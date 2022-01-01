Go
Stoney's Bar & Grill

We are a locally owned, Colorado themed,
sports & music bar located in the heart of Denver. We have all NCAA, NFL & NHL Packages. We are the spot you want to be at to watch your favorite sports!

1111 Lincoln St • $

Avg 4.1 (825 reviews)

Willy’s 1 lb$18.00
1 lb Traditional Bone-In Wings with choice of Sauce. Served with waffle fries.
Cheese Curds$10.00
Served with Ranch Dressing
The Cheeseman$12.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Pickles, Pickled Onion, Dill Pickle Aioli
Stoney's Double Classic$10.00
Pickles, Lettuce, Onion
Bleu Cheese$1.00
Stoney's Classic Burger$8.50
Pickles, Lettuce, Onion
Carnitas$2.00
Double corn tortillas, slow roast pork, onion, cilantro, served with lime wedge and guac sauce
Chicken$2.00
Flour tortilla, shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese
Pastor$2.00
Double corn tortillas, marinated pork, onion, cilantro pineapple, served with lime wedge and guac sauce
10 Boneless Wings$15.00
10 Boneless Wings with choice of Sauce. Served with waffle fries.
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1111 Lincoln St

Denver CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Broadway Market

No reviews yet

Denver's newest food hall and community gathering place, featuring food from some of Denver's most beloved chefs alongside a central bar and two boutiques.

Taste of Philly

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Frank to Table

No reviews yet

All orders are for ONLY DELIVERY to the respective neighborhoods listed.

Element Kitchen & Sneekeasy

No reviews yet

Element Kitchen & Cocktail is the Mile-High City’s first farm to table sports restaurant and bar, featuring seasonal menus curated by four-time James Beard award nominee and Bravo’s Top Chef contestant, John Tesar. The bar is highlighted by a selection of Denver’s best brews and fresh made cocktails. Triggering all senses; taste, smell, sight, sound and touch, Element Kitchen & Cocktail offers a range of experiences from a night out with friends, a celebration with family or cheering on your favorite sports team.

