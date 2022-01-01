Stonington restaurants you'll love
Dog Watch Mystic
20 Old Stonington Road, Stonington
Popular items
Dog Watch Salad
|$11.00
Mixed Greens, Sliced Pears, Caramelized Walnuts, and Sharp Provolone Cheese with House Citrus Vinaigrette.
Brisket Platter
|$18.00
House Smoked Beef Brisket. Served with Au Jus, Two Sides and Cornbread. Choice of Sweet or Spicy BBQ Sauce (on the side).
Clam Chowder
|$6.00
Traditional New England Style. Creamy and Loaded with Clams.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Water Street Cafe
143 Water Street, Stonington
Popular items
Lamb chops
|$36.00
Goat Chz Salad
|$12.00
Thai Crunch
|$12.00
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Woodfellas Pizza
22 Bayview Ave, Stonington
Popular items
Big Stubby
|$16.50
classic cheese w/ pepperoni, sausage, meatball & bacon
12 Wood Fired Wings
|$17.00
Tossed in a variety of Sweet Baby Ray's Signature Wing Sauces.
6 Wood Fired Wings
|$8.50
Tossed in a variety of Sweet Baby Ray's Signature Wing Sauces.