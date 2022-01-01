Stonington restaurants you'll love

Go
Stonington restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Stonington

Stonington's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Stonington restaurants

Dog Watch Mystic image

 

Dog Watch Mystic

20 Old Stonington Road, Stonington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dog Watch Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, Sliced Pears, Caramelized Walnuts, and Sharp Provolone Cheese with House Citrus Vinaigrette.
Brisket Platter$18.00
House Smoked Beef Brisket. Served with Au Jus, Two Sides and Cornbread. Choice of Sweet or Spicy BBQ Sauce (on the side).
Clam Chowder$6.00
Traditional New England Style. Creamy and Loaded with Clams.
More about Dog Watch Mystic
Water Street Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Water Street Cafe

143 Water Street, Stonington

Avg 4.5 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lamb chops$36.00
Goat Chz Salad$12.00
Thai Crunch$12.00
More about Water Street Cafe
Woodfellas Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Woodfellas Pizza

22 Bayview Ave, Stonington

Avg 4 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Stubby$16.50
classic cheese w/ pepperoni, sausage, meatball & bacon
12 Wood Fired Wings$17.00
Tossed in a variety of Sweet Baby Ray's Signature Wing Sauces.
6 Wood Fired Wings$8.50
Tossed in a variety of Sweet Baby Ray's Signature Wing Sauces.
More about Woodfellas Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Stonington

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Stonington to explore

Mystic

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

New London

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Block Island

No reviews yet

Charlestown

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston