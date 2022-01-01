Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Stonington

Go
Stonington restaurants
Toast

Stonington restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Dog Watch Mystic

20 Old Stonington Road, Stonington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Brisket Chili$6.00
House Recipe Smoked Brisket Chili. Served with Onions and Cheddar Cheese and Cornbread
More about Dog Watch Mystic
Woodfellas Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Woodfellas Pizza

22 Bayview Ave, Stonington

Avg 4 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Side Red Chili$0.50
More about Woodfellas Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Stonington

Chocolate Cake

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Bruschetta

Garlic Bread

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Map

More near Stonington to explore

Mystic

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

New London

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Block Island

No reviews yet

Niantic

No reviews yet

Charlestown

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston