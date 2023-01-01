Stonington restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stonington restaurants
Must-try Stonington restaurants

Fin And Fern image

 

Fin & Fern

Sea Breeze Ave, Stonington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garden Gnome$18.00
Mushroom, Caramelized onion, and ricotta (white pie)
The Paula$17.00
Lots of pepperoni, no veggies
Basil kush$18.00
Basil, spinach, ricotta, and goat cheese, topped with freshly-shaven prosciutto
More about Fin & Fern
Consumer pic

 

Stonecutters Kitchen - 5 Atlantic Avenue

5 Atlantic Avenue, Stonington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Breadsticks$8.00
Classic pizza dough, garlic, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Shrimp Appetizer$11.99
8oz of golden fried shrimp. Served with a side of cocktail sauce.
Boneless Wings$9.99
Lightly coated boneless chicken generously tossed in your choice of buffalo, sweet spicy thai, BBQ, or spicy bourbon sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
More about Stonecutters Kitchen - 5 Atlantic Avenue
Restaurant banner

 

The Sandbarr 1

25 Seabreeze ave, Stonington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Sandbarr 1

