Stonington restaurants you'll love
Stonington's top cuisines
Must-try Stonington restaurants
More about Fin & Fern
Fin & Fern
Sea Breeze Ave, Stonington
|Popular items
|Garden Gnome
|$18.00
Mushroom, Caramelized onion, and ricotta (white pie)
|The Paula
|$17.00
Lots of pepperoni, no veggies
|Basil kush
|$18.00
Basil, spinach, ricotta, and goat cheese, topped with freshly-shaven prosciutto
More about Stonecutters Kitchen - 5 Atlantic Avenue
Stonecutters Kitchen - 5 Atlantic Avenue
5 Atlantic Avenue, Stonington
|Popular items
|Cheese Breadsticks
|$8.00
Classic pizza dough, garlic, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
|Shrimp Appetizer
|$11.99
8oz of golden fried shrimp. Served with a side of cocktail sauce.
|Boneless Wings
|$9.99
Lightly coated boneless chicken generously tossed in your choice of buffalo, sweet spicy thai, BBQ, or spicy bourbon sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.