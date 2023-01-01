Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Stonington
/
Stonington
/
French Fries
Stonington restaurants that serve french fries
Fin & Fern
Sea Breeze Ave, Stonington
No reviews yet
French Fries
$5.00
More about Fin & Fern
Stonecutters Kitchen - 5 Atlantic Avenue
5 Atlantic Avenue, Stonington
No reviews yet
Side French Fries
$3.49
Appetizer French Fry
$5.99
ADD French Fries
$2.99
More about Stonecutters Kitchen - 5 Atlantic Avenue
Browse other tasty dishes in Stonington
Spaghetti
Cheese Pizza
Caesar Salad
Fish And Chips
More near Stonington to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(86 restaurants)
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Yarmouth
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Newport
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(86 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(507 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(362 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1643 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(630 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(247 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(470 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston