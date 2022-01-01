Stony Brook restaurants you'll love

Stony Brook restaurants
Toast
  • Stony Brook

Stony Brook's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Stony Brook restaurants

The Bench image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

The Bench

1095 25A NY, Stony Brook

Avg 4 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pierogies$12.00
Cheeseburger$16.00
French Fries$6.00
More about The Bench
Sweet Mama's Restaurant image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sweet Mama's Restaurant

121 Main St, Stony Brook

Avg 4.3 (1069 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs$16.79
Two eggs any style, buttered grits and biscuits, Crispy Fried Chiken Style Battered Steak, topped with Sweet Mama's sawmill sausage gravy
Big Daddy$16.99
Two eggs any style, two pancakes, two slices of French toast, bacon, sausage and home fries
Full Stack Pancakes$11.49
Three of our fluffy buttermilk original recipe
More about Sweet Mama's Restaurant
Sup Vietnamese Pho & Grill - Stony Brook image

 

Sup Vietnamese Pho & Grill

1113 N Country Rd #3BC, Stony Brook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Viet Wings$11.00
super crispy chicken wings tossed in tangy lime glaze (mildly spicy)
Pho King$16.00
topped with boneless short rib slices
Veggie Crispy Spring Rolls$8.00
crispy fried rice paper wrapped rolls with pork, carrot, jicama, taro, and rice vermicelli, with lettuce and vibrant “nuoc cham” dipping
More about Sup Vietnamese Pho & Grill
Banner pic

 

eShin Noodle Bar

1113 N Country Rd #3E, Stony Brook

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about eShin Noodle Bar
