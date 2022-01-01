Stony Brook restaurants you'll love
Stony Brook's top cuisines
Must-try Stony Brook restaurants
More about The Bench
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
The Bench
1095 25A NY, Stony Brook
|Popular items
|Pierogies
|$12.00
|Cheeseburger
|$16.00
|French Fries
|$6.00
More about Sweet Mama's Restaurant
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sweet Mama's Restaurant
121 Main St, Stony Brook
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs
|$16.79
Two eggs any style, buttered grits and biscuits, Crispy Fried Chiken Style Battered Steak, topped with Sweet Mama's sawmill sausage gravy
|Big Daddy
|$16.99
Two eggs any style, two pancakes, two slices of French toast, bacon, sausage and home fries
|Full Stack Pancakes
|$11.49
Three of our fluffy buttermilk original recipe
More about Sup Vietnamese Pho & Grill
Sup Vietnamese Pho & Grill
1113 N Country Rd #3BC, Stony Brook
|Popular items
|Viet Wings
|$11.00
super crispy chicken wings tossed in tangy lime glaze (mildly spicy)
|Pho King
|$16.00
topped with boneless short rib slices
|Veggie Crispy Spring Rolls
|$8.00
crispy fried rice paper wrapped rolls with pork, carrot, jicama, taro, and rice vermicelli, with lettuce and vibrant “nuoc cham” dipping
More about eShin Noodle Bar
eShin Noodle Bar
1113 N Country Rd #3E, Stony Brook